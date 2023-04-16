Home States Tamil Nadu

Temperature to go up by 1-3 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu

Weather blogger K Srikanth attributed the soaring heat to dry weather and clear skies which radiate heat more.

Published: 16th April 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

On a sweltering Saturday, an elderly man checks a broken pump for water to quench his thirst on the Marina | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intense summer heat is likely to be felt across most parts of the state during the next few days as the Mercury is set to be higher than the monthly average, according to regional meteorological centre.

A release said temperature of 1-3 degree Celsius above normal can be expected over Chennai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram and Vellore districts.

On Saturday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam 37.7 degrees Celsius, which are 1.2 degrees and 2.1 degrees above normal. However, it felt close to 40 degrees Celsius owing to the high humidity.

Weather blogger K Srikanth attributed the soaring heat to dry weather and clear skies which radiate heat more. Heat-wave-like conditions might prevail next week and places like Meenambakkam and other interior districts might record a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius going by weather models. Vellore, Madurai, Tirupattur, Tiruttani and Salem are all recording daytime temperature close to 40 degree Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN temperature Heat-wave
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp