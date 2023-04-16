Temperature to go up by 1-3 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intense summer heat is likely to be felt across most parts of the state during the next few days as the Mercury is set to be higher than the monthly average, according to regional meteorological centre.

A release said temperature of 1-3 degree Celsius above normal can be expected over Chennai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram and Vellore districts.

On Saturday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam 37.7 degrees Celsius, which are 1.2 degrees and 2.1 degrees above normal. However, it felt close to 40 degrees Celsius owing to the high humidity.

Weather blogger K Srikanth attributed the soaring heat to dry weather and clear skies which radiate heat more. Heat-wave-like conditions might prevail next week and places like Meenambakkam and other interior districts might record a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius going by weather models. Vellore, Madurai, Tirupattur, Tiruttani and Salem are all recording daytime temperature close to 40 degree Celsius.

