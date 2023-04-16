Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy-Dindigul highway a nightmare as street lights go off due to road work

A Sukumar, a college student, mentioning the road works as being carried out without proper lighting or warning boards, said that the chances of vehicles turning turtle in the stretch are high.

The stretch of the Tiruchy-Dindigul highway going dark without street lights | Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The street lights along the median of the 500-metre stretch on the Tiruchy-Dindigul highway have turned defunct for over a month from road widening works, leaving many a motorist worried about a risky ride at night. The stretch plunges into darkness at night, posing threat to commuters, the residents said, highlighting a recent accident in which a two-wheeler rider sustained injuries after he rammed a barricade. It is said that the street lights turned faulty over a month ago, right after the road work gathered pace.

A Sukumar, a college student, mentioning the road works as being carried out without proper lighting or warning boards, said that the chances of vehicles turning turtles in the stretch are high. Echoing the view, K Singaram, a resident, said, “It is risky to navigate the road and negotiate the curves at night. Commuters have been struggling without street lights over the past month. The authorities are yet to restore the lights at the spots that have been dug up.”

When contacted, a city corporation official said the street lights became defunct after electric poles were removed ahead of the road works.

“Since the work has been dragging on, we would soon erect temporary poles,” the official said.

On the precautionary measures put in place, the official said the state highways department had kept the corporation in the dark on the safety norms.

