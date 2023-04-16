TN's Perambalur village library remains shut for seven years over ‘maintenance’

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A library in the village of Varagur has remained shut to the public for over seven years due to deferred maintenance, rue residents. In order to prevent people from accessing the library building, which has been lying in a dilapidated condition for years, authorities have even fenced the campus, they said. In 2008, a library was established at Varagur of Veppur block to promote reading among youngsters and residents.

The library had been a source of knowledge for residents and neighbouring villages for years until the authorities shut it in 2016 over maintenance issues. It houses around 1,000 books. It is to be noted that the library underwent renovation in 2015 under the Rural Buildings Maintenance and Renovation Scheme (RBMRS) at a cost of Rs 85,000. Irked by the inaccessibility to the library coupled with mounds of garbage spotted on the premises, residents approached the panchayat, in vain.

Recently, as per instructions, panchayat officials purchased books worth Rs 5,500 for the library during the recently concluded book fair here. However, the books have been kept in the panchayat office instead of the library, prompting the public to seek intervention. P Ashok Kumar, a resident, said, “The library was used regularly by most of us in the morning and evening hours. However, the building has been remaining in a dilapidated condition for years. The library has been shut too. During monsoons, rainwater seeps into the building. Nobody has bothered to clean the premises. What is most ridiculous is that the library has been paid till April 2022. Also, why should books be bought during a fair for a library that has been non-functional?” S Subash, another resident, echoed the same.

He said, “Students of a government high school would benefit from the library. Funds have been allocated each year for its maintenance. So, it is up to the authorities to maintain it.” An official of the Veppur Rural Development said, “I am aware of this issue and will take steps to open the library at the earliest.”

