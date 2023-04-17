Home States Tamil Nadu

200 private schools functions without adequate land in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Educational Officer (DEO) for the private school, R Geetha told TNIE,

Published: 17th April 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

school , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore district school education department found that around 200 nursery and primary schools are functioning without adequate land, which is 16.5 cents (approximately 7,000 square feet)

Coimbatore District Educational Officer (DEO) for the private school, R Geetha told TNIE, "One of the regulations mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation), 2023 issued in January, is that a nursery or a primary school should have at least 16.5 cents of land to function while the earlier norm was to have a minimum of 60 cents.

However, many nursery and primary schools started classes despite having enough land under the condition that they would expand the land in future. Most of these schools failed to keep the promise and are functioning with land space from 5 to 7 cents."

"Recently, the department found that out of 245 nursery and primary schools in Coimbatore, around 200 schools are functioning without adequate land space. As an initial step, we would issue a show cause notice to those schools seeking an explanation about the land. Based on their replies, further action will be taken," she added.

All Private School Welfare Association president Mayadevi Shankar told TNIE, "Schools are entitled to follow the norms issued by the school education department. However, as the regulations are implemented now, the school education department should give a period of a minimum of one year to those schools to expand the land. If the department tries to enforce the regulation immediacy, it might affect the smooth functioning of the school," she said.

Meanwhile, KR Nandakumar, general secretary of TN Nursery, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association denied the findings and told TNIE that the new regulation is only applicable to new schools, not to already functioning ones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore district school
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp