Erode Corporation to implement QR code-based grievance redressal system

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: A Quick Response (QR) code-enabled centralised grievance redressal system will be implemented soon in Erode Municipal Corporation. The system is being done on a trial basis in one ward.

According to officials, the state government is working towards the digitalization of local body procedures. As part of this, a QR code-enabled centralised grievance redressal system is being introduced in corporations. This system will soon be implemented in Erode Corporation as well.

There are 60 wards in the Corporation. The works are being carried out on a trial basis in Ward 45. A unique QR code will be generated for each residence and it will be linked to this system with a property tax assessment number. Once the codes are given, residents can submit grievances on all civic services by scanning the code with mobile phones, officials added.

"Besides, residents can apply and get other services of the Corporation through this. There are 1645 residences in Ward 45. We have given QR codes to 95 per cent of residents. Further, a few complaints have been registered and verified for testing. The system will be extended to all wards soon," an official said.

"Complaints from the public will reach the appropriate officials according to its nature.

The location of the complaint will be available for the officials to conduct a direct inspection. The system is designed in such a way that the complaints submitted are checked by the higher officials. Through this, senior officials can verify whether the complaints were resolved on time," the official added.

Corporation Commissioner Janaki Raveendran said, "As this plan is in its trial stage, nothing else can be said now. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will start it soon."

