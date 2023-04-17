Governor row: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin thanks Delhi CM Kejriwal for support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday tweeted to extend his thanks to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support to Tamil Nadu government’s resolution to urge the Union government and the President of India to fix a time limit for governors to approve the bills passed by the state legislature.

Stalin said, “Thank you Arvind Kejriwal for commending TNLA’s resolution & joining our bandwagon. Indeed, the sovereignty of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No ‘appointed’ governor shall undermine the legislative power & responsibilities of ‘elected’ govts.”

He further added ‘# let the fire spread.’

It may be recalled that Kejriwal wrote a letter to Stalin on Saturday, appreciating him for adopting a resolution to urge the Union government and the President of India to fix a time limit for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislature. He also said that he would table a similar resolution in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) in the upcoming session.

CM announces solatium to kin of five who drowned

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to relatives of five persons from Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts who drowned in waterbodies last week. In his statement, Stalin extended condolences to the family members of R Praveen (20) of Salem district, Iniyavan(12) and Chandru( 12), both residents of Tiruppur district, Bhuvana(11) and Vinoth(7) children of Krishnagiri district, who drowned. Stalin announced Rs 1 lakh solatium to each from chief minister’s public relief fund.

