Home States Tamil Nadu

Mercury Rising: Erode sizzles at 41 degree Celsius, above-normal temperatures in most of TN

The regional meteorological centre here said above-normal temperatures in the range of 1.6 degrees to 3 degrees will be seen over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Pondicherry, Salem...

Published: 17th April 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

summerheat_1504chn_1

A local shop vendor checks a broken water pump for groundwater in Marina Beach, Chennai as temperatures soar in Tamil Nadu touching 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Erode has recorded the hottest day this summer so far with the temperature touching 41 degree Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal.

Likewise, most districts in Tamil Nadu are experiencing enhanced heat with maximum temperature going 1 to 3 degrees above normal. On Sunday, three districts - Erode, Karur and Salem - recorded temperatures in excess of 40 degrees.

In Chennai, the Meenambakkam weather station, which is located away from the seashore near the airport, has clocked 38.7 degrees which is 2.7 degrees above normal while the Nungambakkam station that's comparatively close to the coastline and enjoys early sea breeze remained relatively cooler at 36.2 degrees.

ALSO READ | TN police to help birds beat the heat

With neighbouring coastal Andhra Pradesh already experiencing heat wave conditions and most of the southern peninsula remaining dry, the mercury is expected to rise further in the coming days.

The regional meteorological centre here said above-normal temperatures in the range of 1.6 degrees to 3 degrees will be seen over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Pondicherry, Salem, Tiruvapttur, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Erode and Madurai districts for next few days. The office said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the State on April 20-21.

Readings:

Erode: 41 degree Celsius
Karur: 40.8 degree Celsius
Salem: 40.6 degree Celsius
Vellore: 39.8 degree Celsius
Tirupattur: 39.8 degree Celsius
Madurai: 39.8 degree Celsius

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
summer Tamil Nadu chennai Heatwave
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp