Mercury Rising: Erode sizzles at 41 degree Celsius, above-normal temperatures in most of TN

CHENNAI: Erode has recorded the hottest day this summer so far with the temperature touching 41 degree Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal.

Likewise, most districts in Tamil Nadu are experiencing enhanced heat with maximum temperature going 1 to 3 degrees above normal. On Sunday, three districts - Erode, Karur and Salem - recorded temperatures in excess of 40 degrees.

In Chennai, the Meenambakkam weather station, which is located away from the seashore near the airport, has clocked 38.7 degrees which is 2.7 degrees above normal while the Nungambakkam station that's comparatively close to the coastline and enjoys early sea breeze remained relatively cooler at 36.2 degrees.

With neighbouring coastal Andhra Pradesh already experiencing heat wave conditions and most of the southern peninsula remaining dry, the mercury is expected to rise further in the coming days.

The regional meteorological centre here said above-normal temperatures in the range of 1.6 degrees to 3 degrees will be seen over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Pondicherry, Salem, Tiruvapttur, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Erode and Madurai districts for next few days. The office said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the State on April 20-21.

Readings:

Erode: 41 degree Celsius

Karur: 40.8 degree Celsius

Salem: 40.6 degree Celsius

Vellore: 39.8 degree Celsius

Tirupattur: 39.8 degree Celsius

Madurai: 39.8 degree Celsius

