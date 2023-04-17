No building for Adi Dravidar school in TN's Ranipet

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

RANIPET: A few weeks back, there was a huge uproar over the number of absentees in the Class XII board exams conducted across the state. Around the same time, students of the Adi Dravidar Primary School in Keezha Veedhi panchayat, stopped attending classes owing to inadequate facilities at their school.

Only after the teachers of the school intervened and convinced the parents did the kids return to school. Teachers are worried as they believe that it could lead to a high dropout rate. For the last two years, 44 students from the Dalit community have been studying in an unfinished house without electricity, proper toilets, blackboards, proper ventilation or a playground.

Despite a government order passed in December 2021 allocating Rs 40 lakh for the construction of a new building for the school, no progress has been made. According to sources, the district Adi Dravidar officer and the contractor have not shown any urgency in completing the project. However, district Adi Dravidar welfare officer Poongodi said the work on the school can only begin once funds are allotted.

“We have sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation. Once they allot funding, we will start our work soon.” Ranipet collector Valarmathi also said that funds have not been allocated for the school. “The amount has to come from the National Bank for Rural Development. Once it comes, we will soon start our work.”

Two years back, the education department had ordered the demolition of abandoned buildings in all districts, and among them was Keezha Veedh Adi Dravidar primary school’s building, which was demolished on November 10, 2021. The headmaster of the school at the time found a temporary location to shift the school - a small house with three rooms and no electricity or toilet. Students from classes 1-3 sit in the hall, while grade 4 and 5 students sit in the other two rooms. “It becomes hard to breathe due to the heat in the summer and I can’t sit in the room,” said Rishi, a fifth-grade student.

The house has a bathroom located outside the building, without a toilet or lock. According to a student, boys often enter the bathroom without knocking, creating an embarrassing situation for the girls. The students also have to do without proper blackboards as teachers hold up books to explain concepts. However, Ranipet chief education officer Usha Siad said the department was providing academic support to the school.

Students and parents of the Adi Dravidar school had recently staged a protest and submitted a petition to the district administration. However, there has been no response from the officials so far. Divyarani, a parent, said the collector had promised to resolve the issue within a month, but no action has been taken yet. She added they would continue with their protest until officials address their concerns.

The delay in building the school has also raised eyebrows on discrimination against Dalits. “While the non-Dalit hamlets have seen prompt attention to building issues, schools in the Dalit hamlets have been neglected,” asked Ranipet Government employee Association head Ravi. “The same Keelveedhi village government school has smart classes.”

Adding to the woes, temporary teachers are also facing financial hardships. “I didn’t get my salary for three months since I joined,” said a teacher from the school.

Where’s the money?

No progress, despite a GO passed in December 2021 allocating Rs 40 lakh for a new school building

District Adi Dravidar welfare officer Poongodi said the work on the school can only begin once funds are allotted

RANIPET: A few weeks back, there was a huge uproar over the number of absentees in the Class XII board exams conducted across the state. Around the same time, students of the Adi Dravidar Primary School in Keezha Veedhi panchayat, stopped attending classes owing to inadequate facilities at their school. Only after the teachers of the school intervened and convinced the parents did the kids return to school. Teachers are worried as they believe that it could lead to a high dropout rate. For the last two years, 44 students from the Dalit community have been studying in an unfinished house without electricity, proper toilets, blackboards, proper ventilation or a playground. Despite a government order passed in December 2021 allocating Rs 40 lakh for the construction of a new building for the school, no progress has been made. According to sources, the district Adi Dravidar officer and the contractor have not shown any urgency in completing the project. However, district Adi Dravidar welfare officer Poongodi said the work on the school can only begin once funds are allotted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation. Once they allot funding, we will start our work soon.” Ranipet collector Valarmathi also said that funds have not been allocated for the school. “The amount has to come from the National Bank for Rural Development. Once it comes, we will soon start our work.” Two years back, the education department had ordered the demolition of abandoned buildings in all districts, and among them was Keezha Veedh Adi Dravidar primary school’s building, which was demolished on November 10, 2021. The headmaster of the school at the time found a temporary location to shift the school - a small house with three rooms and no electricity or toilet. Students from classes 1-3 sit in the hall, while grade 4 and 5 students sit in the other two rooms. “It becomes hard to breathe due to the heat in the summer and I can’t sit in the room,” said Rishi, a fifth-grade student. The house has a bathroom located outside the building, without a toilet or lock. According to a student, boys often enter the bathroom without knocking, creating an embarrassing situation for the girls. The students also have to do without proper blackboards as teachers hold up books to explain concepts. However, Ranipet chief education officer Usha Siad said the department was providing academic support to the school. Students and parents of the Adi Dravidar school had recently staged a protest and submitted a petition to the district administration. However, there has been no response from the officials so far. Divyarani, a parent, said the collector had promised to resolve the issue within a month, but no action has been taken yet. She added they would continue with their protest until officials address their concerns. The delay in building the school has also raised eyebrows on discrimination against Dalits. “While the non-Dalit hamlets have seen prompt attention to building issues, schools in the Dalit hamlets have been neglected,” asked Ranipet Government employee Association head Ravi. “The same Keelveedhi village government school has smart classes.” Adding to the woes, temporary teachers are also facing financial hardships. “I didn’t get my salary for three months since I joined,” said a teacher from the school. Where’s the money? No progress, despite a GO passed in December 2021 allocating Rs 40 lakh for a new school building District Adi Dravidar welfare officer Poongodi said the work on the school can only begin once funds are allotted