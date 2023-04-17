Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents request Coimbatore Corporation to take action against those dumping waste on roads

Residents of the Parameswaran Layout allege that apartments and other bulk waste generators are dumping waste on the roads and in drains.

Published: 17th April 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Residents of the Parameswaran Layout allege that apartments and other bulk waste generators are dumping waste on the roads and in drains. There are over 100 houses and shops on the Parameswaran Layout Road in Ward 40. This road in Papanaickenpalayam is one of the vital roads in the city that connects the Kattoor and Bharathiyar Roads with the Nava India Road in Siddhapudur.

The residents demanded Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) take action against those dumping waste in the open. B Babu, a resident, told TNIE, "Despite being categorised as bulk waste generators, a private apartment and a few commercial stores on the road have been dumping their garbage on the streets. Some even throw away their wastes in the stormwater drains, which have clogged the channel, causing the sewage water to overflow on the road. The sanitary workers too don't take any action in clearing the waste regularly. The civic body must take action against them and take necessary measures to clear the garbage in the area at regular intervals."

The residents also complained that the road gets inundated during the rainy season due to the clogged drains which make it unusable for both pedestrians as well as motorists. They urged the civic body to impose fines against the persons responsible.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila saidaction would be initiated on the complaints.

