'Special-grade municipality' status to boost Mayiladuthurai's infrastructure growth in TN

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai Municipality, one of the oldest in the state, is awaiting official orders on its upgradation to a 'special-grade municipality' from 'selection-grade municipality’ as announced in the state Assembly last month in order to enjoy benefits such as additional fund allocation for infrastructure, urban and resource development.

Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru had during the demand for grants to his department in the Assembly session on March 30 announced of the municipality’s upgrade. "We have adopted a resolution for the upgrade in our municipal council meeting and sent a proposal to the government to do the needful for upgrading the municipality from 'selection-grade' to 'special-grade'.

We are expecting an order soon," said Municipality Chairman N Selvaraj. Set up in 1866, the municipality is one of the oldest in the state and has been functioning as a 'selection-grade municipality' since 1984. Over the years, the municipality was part of the erstwhile integrated Thanjavur district and erstwhile integrated Nagapattinam district before becoming part of Mayiladuthurai district that was carved out a few years ago. The municipality comprising 36 wards and around 27,000 households earns a revenue of around `22 crore annually.

According to an 2019 order, those municipalities that generate over Rs 15 crore in revenue can be upgraded into 'special-grade municipality'. Based on this, Mayiladuthurai municipality’s upgrade was proposed. Municipality Commissioner S Selva Balaji said, “By becoming a 'special-grade municipality', we will receive additional funds for various means of development.

We can set up a larger office for our administrative functioning, and employ additional staff.” “We will receive increased funds to develop the town further and improve the urban infrastructure," added the commissioner, who has sent the proposal to the additional chief secretary in charge of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

