TN Finance Minister PTR unveils swimming pool for Meenakshi temple elephant

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Parvathi, an elephant at Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, cheerfully splashed around in her own swimming pool on the temple premises after Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the facility on Sunday. The minister said the pool was constructed by the HR&CE department at a cost of Rs 23.5 lakh. During another event later in the day, Thiaga Rajan released a two-year report about the works he had carried out for his Madurai Central constituency.



While addressing media persons after unveiling the swimming pool, the minister said, "Temple elephant Parvathi had developed cataract in her eyes a couple of years back. Veterinarians from Thailand were brought in to treat her. As per instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, a special team of veterinarians has been providing the 26-year-old elephant medical support and she has been recovering well. Now, to relieve her of any psychological stress, the HR&CE department has built the swimming pool." Kallalagar temple elephant 'Sundaravalli' and Thiruparankundram temple elephant 'Deivanai' had also received their own exclusive pools previously.



The minister then attended a few events in the Madurai Central constituency. Pamphlets bearing details about the state government's welfare schemes and the schemes initiated for the constituency during the past two years, were distributed to the public. Releasing a report about the works he had carried out in the constituency, the finance minister said benefits worth a total of `2.17 crore were provided to a total of 1,771 people.



Projects for the constituency listed by the minister included Sellur-Thathaneri bridge (`9.5 crore), Jaihindpuram-TVS Nagar-Palanganatham Bridge, Goripalayam-Simmakkal elevated corridor (`199.12 crore), multi-level parking facility (`41.96 crore), special initiatives to develop women SHGs and works for new jallikattu arena.



"We increased the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners from 31% to 34%. We also constructed a training centre for human resource department officials in Bhavani Sagar at a cost of `15 crore. As for the finance department, the fiscal deficit was brought down to 3.38% in 2021-22 from 4.61% in 2020-21. As per the union government statistics, the consumer inflation ratio of India is at 7%, whereas the inflation ratio in Tamil Nadu is just 5.1 %. Accordingly, several other schemes and special committees have been initiated in the state in the past two years through the finance department," he said.



Concluding the report, Thiaga Rajan said the people in Madurai Central constituency could directly approach him at the camp office, send petitions through e-mail (ptrmadurai1@gmail.com), or dial 7305519999. "I will be there to help you round the clock," he said.

