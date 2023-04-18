Five native stray puppies find homes in adoption drive in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five stray puppies found a home during the adoption drive organised by Coimbatore chapter of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at the Government Veterinary Polyclinic campus on Monday. This is the first adoption drive for native breeds held in the city in 13 years.

Regional Director of Animal Husbandry Department and Honorary Secretary of SPCA R Perumalsamy and Clinician of Veterinary Polyclinic and Treasurer of SPCA K Shankar handed over the dogs to the people who adopted them.

"Out of 20 puppies that were put up for adoption, five found owners. All the pets which were adopted are healthy and underwent medical health checkups, including vaccination and deworm drive. After six months, sterilization will be carried out for them at free of cost. The pets are rescued from different parts of the city," said a member of SPCA.

They further said that the native dog breed is misunderstood as being wild and dangerous and hence many people are reluctant to adopt them. "We will conduct this camp every month from now on as the stray dog population has gone up to 1.5 lakh. We hope to control the stray dog menace through these camps," they said. They added that the SPCA was formed by the then Collector GS Sameeran in 2022 to prevent cruelty to animals under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Rules), 2001) for the welfare and protection of animals and to implement the provision of the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They are also inquiring to conduct an adoption camp for kittens.

COIMBATORE: Five stray puppies found a home during the adoption drive organised by Coimbatore chapter of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at the Government Veterinary Polyclinic campus on Monday. This is the first adoption drive for native breeds held in the city in 13 years. Regional Director of Animal Husbandry Department and Honorary Secretary of SPCA R Perumalsamy and Clinician of Veterinary Polyclinic and Treasurer of SPCA K Shankar handed over the dogs to the people who adopted them. "Out of 20 puppies that were put up for adoption, five found owners. All the pets which were adopted are healthy and underwent medical health checkups, including vaccination and deworm drive. After six months, sterilization will be carried out for them at free of cost. The pets are rescued from different parts of the city," said a member of SPCA. They further said that the native dog breed is misunderstood as being wild and dangerous and hence many people are reluctant to adopt them. "We will conduct this camp every month from now on as the stray dog population has gone up to 1.5 lakh. We hope to control the stray dog menace through these camps," they said. They added that the SPCA was formed by the then Collector GS Sameeran in 2022 to prevent cruelty to animals under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Rules), 2001) for the welfare and protection of animals and to implement the provision of the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They are also inquiring to conduct an adoption camp for kittens.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });