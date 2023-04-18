Mercury rises in TN at 41 degrees Celsius, rain respite likely on Apr 21, 22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Erode district has recorded the hottest day this summer so far with temperatures touching 41 degree Celsius, 3.2 degrees higher than normal. The scenario is same in most districts with maximum temperatures 1-3 degrees above normal. On Sunday, Erode, Karur and Salem recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.

In Chennai, the Meenambakkam weather station, which is located away from the seashore near the airport, recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees above normal, and the Nungambakkam station, closer to the coastline and enjoys sea breeze, recorded 36.2 degrees.

The days are expected to get hotter in the coming days as the neighbouring coastal Andhra Pradesh is already experiencing heat waves.

The regional meteorological centre here said the temperatures will be 1.6-3 degrees higher in the coming days in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Pondicherry, Salem, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Erode and Madurai districts. The office added that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on April 20-21.

CHENNAI: Erode district has recorded the hottest day this summer so far with temperatures touching 41 degree Celsius, 3.2 degrees higher than normal. The scenario is same in most districts with maximum temperatures 1-3 degrees above normal. On Sunday, Erode, Karur and Salem recorded temperatures above 40 degrees. In Chennai, the Meenambakkam weather station, which is located away from the seashore near the airport, recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees above normal, and the Nungambakkam station, closer to the coastline and enjoys sea breeze, recorded 36.2 degrees. The days are expected to get hotter in the coming days as the neighbouring coastal Andhra Pradesh is already experiencing heat waves. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The regional meteorological centre here said the temperatures will be 1.6-3 degrees higher in the coming days in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Pondicherry, Salem, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Erode and Madurai districts. The office added that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on April 20-21.