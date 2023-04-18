Home States Tamil Nadu

Rent anomalies for temple lands will be resolved once study panel submits report: TN Minister Sekarbabu

Sekarbabu said that the committee has been studying the anomalies for the past eight months.  Chief Minister MK Stalin will put an end to these  once the committee submits its report. 

Published: 18th April 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday said anomalies in rent for those residing on temple lands will be resolved once the fare rent committee headed by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu submits its report. The minister said this in response to an issue raised by CPM MLA VP Nagai Maali in the Assembly. 

He said the government has, over the years, been increasing rent while saying that it would fix a reasonable rent for those residing in temple lands and those engaged in agriculture. Replying to Maali, the minister said pressure is being put on commercial establishments functioning on temple lands and defaulting payments for years to settle the dues as the expenditure of the department has to be managed with this revenue.  But the government has been lenient towards those residing on temple lands since the Chief Minister has advised the department to be a protective shield to the below poverty line families.

