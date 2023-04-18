Rs 7 crore allocated as education aid for disabled students doubled: TN Minister Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government has doubled the educational assistance for disabled students at various levels from Class one to postgraduation and a sum of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for this, social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan said following the discussion on the demand for grants of the differently abled welfare department.

She was speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the portfolio. She said modernised talking equipment will be provided to 1,000 visually impaired students at the cost of Rs 1.4 crore and 5% of shops in commercial complexes will be reserved for the disabled.

In order to provide interest-free loans to the disabled to help them pay their share for government-allotted houses, the department has allocated Rs 1.2 crore while Rs 4.5 crore will be spent for providing special scooters to 500 disabled persons across the state. This will include those who have disability in one leg, the minister said.

The consolidated pay given to employees in government-aided primary training and rehabilitation centre for the disabled has been increased with a Rs 5.34 crore allocation while government-aided special schools will be allowed to hire caretakers on consolidated pay of Rs 4,500 with allocation of Rs 1.76 crore.

The government will also implement the ‘Home Again’ scheme to reunite rehabilitated mentally disabled persons with their families on a pilot basis in five districts and also conduct special recruitment drives to clear the backlog in appointment of differently abled persons in various departments. Homes will be created for mentally and intellectually challenged persons in Thiruvarur and Mayilduthurai, she added.

Steps taken to ensure noon meal eggs’ quality

Chennai: Minister for social welfare P Geetha Jeevan said steps are being taken to ensure the quality of eggs meant for noon meal centres and Anganwadi centres. During the debate on demand for grants, AIADMK MLA A Arunmozhithevan said summer has set in and steps have to be taken to ensure the quality of eggs being supplied. Geetha Jeevan said steps are being taken and suppliers will replace rotten eggs as per conditions of the contract.

CHENNAI: The government has doubled the educational assistance for disabled students at various levels from Class one to postgraduation and a sum of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for this, social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan said following the discussion on the demand for grants of the differently abled welfare department. She was speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the portfolio. She said modernised talking equipment will be provided to 1,000 visually impaired students at the cost of Rs 1.4 crore and 5% of shops in commercial complexes will be reserved for the disabled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In order to provide interest-free loans to the disabled to help them pay their share for government-allotted houses, the department has allocated Rs 1.2 crore while Rs 4.5 crore will be spent for providing special scooters to 500 disabled persons across the state. This will include those who have disability in one leg, the minister said. The consolidated pay given to employees in government-aided primary training and rehabilitation centre for the disabled has been increased with a Rs 5.34 crore allocation while government-aided special schools will be allowed to hire caretakers on consolidated pay of Rs 4,500 with allocation of Rs 1.76 crore. The government will also implement the ‘Home Again’ scheme to reunite rehabilitated mentally disabled persons with their families on a pilot basis in five districts and also conduct special recruitment drives to clear the backlog in appointment of differently abled persons in various departments. Homes will be created for mentally and intellectually challenged persons in Thiruvarur and Mayilduthurai, she added. Steps taken to ensure noon meal eggs’ quality Chennai: Minister for social welfare P Geetha Jeevan said steps are being taken to ensure the quality of eggs meant for noon meal centres and Anganwadi centres. During the debate on demand for grants, AIADMK MLA A Arunmozhithevan said summer has set in and steps have to be taken to ensure the quality of eggs being supplied. Geetha Jeevan said steps are being taken and suppliers will replace rotten eggs as per conditions of the contract.