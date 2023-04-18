Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial death case: Madras HC grants time to CBI to file counter

Ganesh was arrested along with nine other policemen for the alleged custodial death of two traders -- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks -- in June 2020.

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted time to CBI till April 21 to file a counter affidavit in a bail plea filed by sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, one of the key accused in Sathankulam custodial death case.

Ganesh was arrested along with nine other policemen for the alleged custodial death of two traders -- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks -- in June 2020. However, Ganesh denied the allegations raised against him.

While his earlier bail petitions were dismissed by the court, he has approached the court once again citing delay in the trial. Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the plea, granted time to CBI to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, Jeyaraj's wife Selvarani filed an intervening application opposing Ganesh's bail plea.

