Scores of dead fish found floating in Perambalur big lake in TN

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Thuraimangalam big lake, Perambalur, on Monday. Beset by the apprehension of more dead fish emerging, residents and the AIADMK councillor sought official intervention to restore the waterbody and ascertain the cause of such instances.

Water samples were taken for testing. The big lake of Thuraimangalam on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, spanning about 150 acres, draws water from the Vellanthangi Amma lake. Over the past several years, the lake has been laden by encroachment woes and Seemai trees, farmers and residents rue, adding that the lake used to provide water for irrigation to the villages of Thuraimangalam, Kavulpalayam and Neduvasal when it used to be filled to the brim.

Though several petitions were filed to the public works department (PWD) and the district collectorate, action is yet to be taken, said farmers hit by irrigation constrains. In this situation, farmers heaved a sigh of relief as the lake received sufficient water in last year's heavy rains. However, they are shaken up by the hundreds of dead fish floating in the lake. On information, Tahsiladar Krishnaraj reached the spot to inspect.

Water samples have been taken for testing. Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK councillor Palanisamy cited various possible reasons, including waste disposal, including plastic and poultry. "Even its (big lake) canals choke of garbage. The water is laced with sewage flowing out of the Thuraimangalam pumping station. This could have led to the fish to perish.

Or else, they might even have been poisoned. During day and after sundown, the area surrounding the big lake is gripped with stench. So, it is high time the authorities intervene and restore the waterbody," said Councillor Palanisamy. Echoing the issues above, V Senthilkumar, a resident of Thuraimangalam, said, "It is summertime, a period when youngsters take bathes in the lake.

It is now dangerous for them to do so. Even the cattle drinking water from the lake face the risk of falling ill." Perambalur PWD Assistant Engineer J Jayaprakash said, "The water has been tested. The reason for the instance would be ascertained soon."

