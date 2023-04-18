Some judges of Madras HC have contracted Covid-19, says acting CJ; urges lawyers to wear mask

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The spike in Covid-19 cases have forced the Madras High Court to go into precautionary mode.

According to reports, Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja on Tuesday urged all lawyers to wear masks in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Justice Raja, according to Live Law, asked why many lawyers were still crowding the court halls in spite of the availability of a hybrid system. The judge also revealed that three to four judges of the high court have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justice Raja revealed that some judges of the Court had also contracted the coronavirus and said that all lawyers must wear masks inside courtrooms when they were not arguing their cases, Bar & Bench reports.

"Three, four judges also have tested positive for Covid-19 You can remove when arguing but otherwise, wear masks inside the courtroom," he said during a hearing, the report added.

Four days ago, the Madras High Court directed strict implementation of "covid appropriate behaviour", including wearing face masks, in the principal seat in Chennai and the Madurai bench owing to the gradual surge in Covid-19 cases.



