Taiwan player inks Rs 2,000-crore MoU for footwear unit 

CHENNAI: High Glory Footwear India, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 2,302 crore with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a major non-leather footwear manufacturing unit in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Ulundurpettai, in Kallakurichi district.

Pou Chen Corporation, touted as one of the world’s largest branded athletic and casual footwear manufacturer, signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, according to a press release from the state government’s nodal agency for investment promotion.

The MoU is expected to generate jobs for over 20,000 people in the non-leather footwear sector in the state over a span of 12 years, the department claimed. Ministers, senior officials and George Liu, vice-president, Pou Chen Group, and other were present at the event.

The investment has been attracted in the wake of the government releasing a Footwear and Leather Products Policy 2022 in August last, it said.

