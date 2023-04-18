Home States Tamil Nadu

TN BJP chief Annamalai responds to DMK’s notice, seeks damages of  Rs 500 crore and Rs 1

Annamalai said he has evidence regarding the ‘corruption’ that took place in the metro rail project and it would be submitted to the CBI.

Published: 18th April 2023 05:36 AM

K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi sought damages of Rs 500 crore from BJP state president K Annamalai for the allegations he made against DMK and its functionaries, the BJP leader on Monday demanded a rupee more than what Bharathi sought as damages. He sought the damages for Barathi’s allegation that Annamalai had received Rs 84 crore from Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited. While Bharathi said he would pay the Rs 500 crore to Chief Minister’s relief fund, Annamalai said he would pay the Rs 500 crore and Rs 1 to PM Cares fund. 

Annamalai said, “If Bharathi fails to give an appropriate explanation to the allegations he made against me and my party within 48 hours, legal action will be initiated. A rejoinder for the legal notice sent by Bharathi and notice seeking Rs 500 crore and Rs 1 will be sent very soon.”

The BJP leader said Bharathi, in his legal notice, contended that Annamalai’s valuation of schools and colleges owned by DMK functionaries at Rs 3,478.18 crore and Rs 34,184.71 crore was false and that assets of DMK men cannot become assets of the party.  “Does the DMK organising secretary have the right to say these are not DMK assets on one hand and on the other that the valuation is false,” Annamalai asked. 

The name of the school and who owns it has been given individually in the video shown during the presser on April 14.  “But, I did not say the fee collected from these institutions is being given to the DMK headquarters.  So, Bharathi has just evaded my charge,” he added. 

Annamalai said he has evidence regarding the ‘corruption’ that took place in the metro rail project and it would be submitted to the CBI.  “I request Bharathi to remain patient until the summons is issued to the DMK president and all those involved.  Bharathi has made contradictory views in his legal notices issued in Tamil and English,” Annamalai said.

