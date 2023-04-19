20 years on, SC residents of Chinnapudur in TN awaiting Ayan patta

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Despite possessing patta under the condition category for the past 20 years, around 72 SC residents of Dharapuram are yet to get it converted to Ayan patta, which would enable them to sell or transfer ownership of the land. Raising the issue, residents filed a petition with the district collector during the public grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dheivanai Marimuthu (60), a resident said, "In 1999, around 72 people from the SC community received 0.25 acre of land each in South street in Chinna Pudur village under the free distribution category from the land reformation process initiated by the commissioner in Erode. Despite being faced with issues like water shortage, the residents managed to grow crops for the past several years.

However, several times, we couldn't grow anything and we are forced to work as daily wage labourers for survival. Since it was the patta (condition) category, we couldn't transfer the ownership or sell the land. Despite submitting various petitions with the revenue department and other officials, no action was taken for the past 20 years."

Chinnaputhur Panchayat President P Lakshmi said, "These people belong to poor financial backgrounds and have been using the farmlands for livelihood. Since rainwater is the only source of water, they often find it tough to carry out farming activities. So, they are naturally eligible for conversion of the Ayan patta category as they have never misused or diverted the land for any purpose."

When asked about it, district administration officials said that they are unaware of why the patta has been transformed yet. "Usually, pattas under the condition category are converted to Ayan patta within a few years. However, we don't know why the patta of Dharapuram residents hasn't been converted yet.

Since the pattas were issued before the creation of the district, we will check with local records along with VAO (Chinnaputhur) village in Dharapuram and will also initiate verification of patta records issued by the land reformation process which was initiated by the Commissioner (Erode) in 1999. Based on the process, we will be converting Patta (condition) to Ayan Patta as early as possible."

TIRUPPUR: Despite possessing patta under the condition category for the past 20 years, around 72 SC residents of Dharapuram are yet to get it converted to Ayan patta, which would enable them to sell or transfer ownership of the land. Raising the issue, residents filed a petition with the district collector during the public grievance redressal meeting on Monday. Speaking to TNIE, Dheivanai Marimuthu (60), a resident said, "In 1999, around 72 people from the SC community received 0.25 acre of land each in South street in Chinna Pudur village under the free distribution category from the land reformation process initiated by the commissioner in Erode. Despite being faced with issues like water shortage, the residents managed to grow crops for the past several years. However, several times, we couldn't grow anything and we are forced to work as daily wage labourers for survival. Since it was the patta (condition) category, we couldn't transfer the ownership or sell the land. Despite submitting various petitions with the revenue department and other officials, no action was taken for the past 20 years."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chinnaputhur Panchayat President P Lakshmi said, "These people belong to poor financial backgrounds and have been using the farmlands for livelihood. Since rainwater is the only source of water, they often find it tough to carry out farming activities. So, they are naturally eligible for conversion of the Ayan patta category as they have never misused or diverted the land for any purpose." When asked about it, district administration officials said that they are unaware of why the patta has been transformed yet. "Usually, pattas under the condition category are converted to Ayan patta within a few years. However, we don't know why the patta of Dharapuram residents hasn't been converted yet. Since the pattas were issued before the creation of the district, we will check with local records along with VAO (Chinnaputhur) village in Dharapuram and will also initiate verification of patta records issued by the land reformation process which was initiated by the Commissioner (Erode) in 1999. Based on the process, we will be converting Patta (condition) to Ayan Patta as early as possible."