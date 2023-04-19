Home States Tamil Nadu

Float new tender for buying 157 low-floor buses: Madras High Court

“The respondents are directed to float fresh tender for purchasing 157 low-floor buses out of 1,057 buses proposed to be procured,” the bench ordered.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.| P jawahar

Image used for representational purposes only.| P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Tuesday ordered the state transport department to float fresh tender for purchasing 157 low-floor buses for metropolitan transport corporation (MTC) in Chennai, enabling easy access to persons with disabilities.

“The respondents are directed to float fresh tender for purchasing 157 low-floor buses out of 1,057 buses proposed to be procured,” the bench ordered. It added the fleet of lowfloor buses shall be increased substantially in the future in order to provide a better public transportation facility to the persons with disabilities.

The orders were passed on a batch of petitions filed by persons with disabilities, including activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar, who sought the court to issue direction to the state transport corporations to procure only low-floor buses. They also challenged a tender floated by the public transportation utility for purchasing new buses, saying the low-floor buses are less in number in the proposed purchase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court low-floor bus MTC
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp