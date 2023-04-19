Memorial for social reformer Dalit leader Elayaperumal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a memorial for Dalit leader L Elayaperumal in Chidambaram to commemorate his centenary. Leaders of all political parties in the Assembly welcomed the move.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 of the House, Stalin said Elayaperumal was a guidepost for the oppressed sections of society and a symbol of ethical politics. Born on June 16, 1924, in Kattumannarkoil near Chidambaram, Elayaperumal rose to great heights through hard work.

“He is one of the leaders in the lineage of Ayothi Dasa Pandithar, Rettaimalai Seenivasan, MC Raja, N Sivaraj, LC Gurusamy and Swami Sahajananda who pioneered social reforms in Tamil Nadu. When he came across a two-pot system for Dalits and others in schools, he hid in the classroom and broke the pots during night. Since he continued breaking two pots wherever he found it, in due course, the practice was given up in that area.”

Stalin also recalled that Elayaperumal joined the Army and since he faced casteist differences, he made a complaint about it to the higher-ups and set the issue right. Within a year, he came out of the Army and started working for the people.

Stalin recalled that Elayaperumal led several social struggles between 1940 and 1970 in the undivided South Arcot district and Thanjavur district. After joining the Congress, he was elected to Lok Sabha at the age of 27 in the first general elections held in 1952 from Cuddalore. When he came in contact with BR Ambedkar, the latter hailed the work done by Elayaperumal for the oppressed section. Elayaperumal was a three-time MP and served as an MLA from Egmore constituency between 1980-84. Besides, he also headed the All India Anti-Untouchability League and served as president of TNCC.

The Chief Minister said Elayaperumal’s work as chairman of the committee on untouchability, economic and educational development of Scheduled Castes formed in 1965, was paramount. Elayaperumal toured the country for over three years and studied the caste structure and the evil of untouchability. “His report threw light on the roots of casteism and as such, many tried to block its tabling in Parliament.

On the day of tabling the report, they assaulted Elayaperumal. Escaping from them, Elayaperumal tabled his report. Sensing danger, Elayaperumal also entrusted a copy of the report to DMK MP Era Chezhiyan. Only because of this, Elayaperumal could table this report in Parliament on that day,” Stalin recalled.

When the DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi enacted legislation on all-caste archakas, the government said this step was taken only on the basis of the report of the Elayaperumal committee, Stalin said.

