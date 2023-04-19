Home States Tamil Nadu

Milk procurement price will be discussed with CM M K Stalin: TN Minister S M Nasar

Minister for milk and dairy development S M Nasar said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin and resolved.

CHENNAI:  Leaders of various political parties in the Assembly urged the government on Tuesday to hike milk procurement prices immediately since cost of cattle feed and other inputs has gone up steeply. Minister for milk and dairy development S M Nasar said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin and resolved.

The minister said a rare disease had recently attacked cattle in several states and thousands of animals died. In Tamil Nadu, the disease was contained in the initial stage owing to precautionary steps. However, private milk suppliers started procuring milk in border areas by paying a higher price. The issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister and resolved. 

KP Munusamy (AIADMK) said, “In rural economy, milk production plays a key role.  The cost of cattle feed has gone up by 100% and quality of milk is being calculated by fat content. So, the government should provide quality cattle feed to milk producers. The government should also fix a price for cattle feed and advise distributors accordingly. Otherwise, milk producers would be affected severely.” 

JG Prince (Congress) referred to subsidies being given to milk producers in neighbouring states and said such subsidies are not given to farmers in Tamil Nadu.   
 

