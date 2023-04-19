NGT bins plea by kiln owners for additional time to shift bricks at Thadagam valley in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Monday rejected an appeal by brick kiln owners for additional time to shift bricks stored in units at Thadagam valley. Following Madras HC’s order, as many as 177 brick kilns operating in the valley were sealed in 2021.

However, based on the request of brick kiln owners on March 10, the court had given four weeks to take the bricks out. S Ganesh, a petitioner against illegal brick kilns in Thadagam valley said, “While permitting the brick kiln owners to transfer stored bricks NG T had given cer tai n guidelines. However, the guidelines were not monitored by the district administration.”

