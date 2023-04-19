Notice on plea to provide basic amenities for TNUHDB housing area

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the union and state governments on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking basic amenities for a housing area constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Rajakoor village in Madurai.



The litigant, KK Ramesh of Madurai, submitted that the TNUHDB constructed 1,588 houses in Rajakoor village in 2012. But only 300 houses have been occupied and the remaining houses remain vacant as people are unwilling to live there due to a lack of basic amenities in and around the area, he alleged.



The situation persists even as the 1,500 more houses, built by the TNUHDB in Rajakoor village in the second and third phases in 2018 and 2021, also remain vacant, Ramesh claimed. Pointing out that each of the houses costs Rs 1.42 lakh, he said lakhs of public money is getting wasted as the authorities are not coming forward to meet the basic needs of the people like street lights, roads, and a police outpost, among others. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to June 13.

