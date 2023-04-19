Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on retired Madras HC judge's plea alleging misuse of public funds

According to the petition, the president of Pulankurichi village panchayat laid a public road on private property by spending nearly Rs 5.8 lakh.

Published: 19th April 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by retired HC judge, Justice A Selvam, seeking action against Sivaganga collector and a few other officials for allegedly misusing public funds.

According to the petition, the president of Pulankurichi village panchayat laid a public road on private property by spending nearly Rs 5.8 lakh. Similarly, he built a nursery worth `1 lakh in a land that has been classified in revenue records as 'Karuppar temple', the petition added. He has also constructed a cement road in another temple property that comes under the HR and CE department at a cost of Rs 4.25 lakh, Justice Selvam further alleged.

Sivaganga collector, Tirupattur block development officer, and two assistant engineers of Devakottai and Tirupattur panchayat union failed to check the revenue records before granting approval for these projects, he pointed out, adding that the authorities should be held liable for the lapses and public money spent on the above projects should be recovered from them. He also wanted a full-fledged inquiry to be conducted in his presence into these irregularities.

A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, who heard the plea, issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to June 13.

