Ooty garden worker collapses during protest demanding wage hike, dies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Tuesday appealed to chief minister MK Stalin to announce solatium to the family of a worker of government botanical garden in the Nilgiris, who allegedly died while taking part in a protest demanding wage hike and other benefits.

As per sources, the worker Angammal fainted during the protest at the botanical garden on April 11 and was admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. She died on Monday. “It is sad that workers in the gardens and parks in Nilgiris owned by the horticulture department are not even getting basic salary. The death of Angammal could have been prevented if the government had held talks and addressed their grievances,” Mutharasan said in a statement.

During a meeting last week, agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam directed the workers’ representatives to meet the director of horticulture department. On Monday, the director R Brindha Devi told workers that their demands would be considered following which the workers called off their protest which lasted for 26 days.

“Brindha Devi gave an assurance to implement all our demands. Out of all the demands, as per the instruction of the horticulture director, the district collector would give a hike of workers’ daily wages from May 1 from Rs 425 to Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 as pension,” said Manjai V Mohan, president of Badugadesaparty who is one of the co-ordinators of the Joint Action Committee.

