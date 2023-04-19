Pregnant woman dies after lorry knocks her down, drags her for 15 ft in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman who was in her seventh month of pregnancy died after she was knocked down by a speeding truck that was transporting gravel from a crusher unit near Kovaipudur on Monday.

Police said the victim, M Mohana (29) of Madukkarai Market, was working in a private bank in the city.

On Monday morning, her husband N Manojkumar (31) took her on a bike to drop her at workplace. He was riding at moderate speed as Mohana was seven months pregnant. While they were crossing Kovaipudur junction, a speeding truck that allegedly was overladed with material from a quarry in Madukkarai, took a left turn and rammed into the bike,

In the impact, Manoj lost balance and the couple fell on the road. Mohana came under the rear wheel of the truck and was dragged for 15 feet before it the driver managed to stop the vehicle. Mohana suffered severe injuries on her leg and abdomen and was rushed to private hospital nearby and then shifted to another hospital. She died in the afternoon. Police arrested the truck driver S Balamurali Krishna (36) of Madampatti.



Locals alleged that trucks are over loaded and driven in a rash manner, posing threat to other road users. They urged police to take stringent action on such trucks. "Several quarries have started operating in the southern part of Coimbatore especially in Chettipalayam and Madukkarai. Quarry crusher materials in excess of permitted quantity limit are being transported in lorries. Due to over loading and over speed, they frequently cause accidents," said N Hariharan, a retired postmaster and a resident of Kovaipudur.

In the wake of the incident, Coimbatore City Traffic police started to monitoring the speed of heavy vehicles and penalizing violators. On Tuesday, a meeting with lorry operators was organized at Commissionerate and truck owners/drivers were warned against over loading and speeding.

"Truck owners/drivers were told to cover the load with tarpaulin sheet to avoid fine dust from spreading in the air which could affect motorists. Also we have started a drive to check trucks for over loading. Stringent action would be taken on violators," said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) N Mathivanan.

