Recruitment through Medical Recruitment Board poor in TN: AIADMK

AIADMK MLA C Vijaybaskar said recruitment of doctors and other health workers through Medical Recruitment Board is low in the state.

Published: 19th April 2023 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK MLA C Vijaybaskar said recruitment of doctors and other health workers through Medical Recruitment Board is low in the state.

During demand for grants to the health department, Vijayabaskar said that during AIADMK regime, the board used to recruit around 4,000 doctors and health workers, and it has come down to 1,000 now.

Replying to Vijayabaskar, health minister Ma Subramanian said out of a total of 4,308 last year, 1,584 were recruited through the board. Around 1,021 doctors and around 850 pharmacists will be recruited.

Vijayabaskar said maternal mortality rate was 90/ 1 lakh live births in 2012, and it was brought down to 54/1 lakh live births in 2020. It should have been brought down to 50 now, but the government has failed to do so. Replying to Vijayabaskar, Subramanian said the government has reduced it to 52.3 from 54.

