TN Governor visits Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: On the first day of his two-day visit to Ramanathapuram, TN Governor RN Ravi interacted with students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Rameswaram. Later in the evening, he met the fishermen association representatives in Devipattinam after visiting the Navagraha temple in Devipattinam on Tuesday.



Responding to a student's question at Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Governor stressed the importance of enjoying whatever we do to perform well and be happy. The day I feel like I am not happy here, I will quit and leave and nobody can stop me, he added.



Referring to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Governor also advised the students to work hard to achieve greater heights in all streams of their desire and advised them to concentrate on education. Later in the evening, while interacting with the fishermen in Devipattinam, Ravi stated that the union government has initiated various schemes for the development of the fishermen community, adding that fishermen play a major role in the country's development.



He also stated that the fishermen can knock on the doors of Raj Bhavan with all kinds of grievances which will be duly addressed. While responding to the fishermen's demands on issues related to the provision of subsidised diesel, Ravi promised to take action in this regard. He also assured action towards resolving drinking water issues and recommended the district administration to immediately address the issues.



On Wednesday, the Governor will visit the memorials of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and Paramakudi Immanuel Sekaran Memorial to pay his respects.

