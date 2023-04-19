TNeGA, Indian Bank ink pact for payment aggregation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) and Indian Bank to integrate Indian Bank Payment Aggregator for e-governance Applications of various departments.

“Each department spends huge time and puts in enormous effort in commercial negotiation and technical integration with different technological environments. Now, the government intends to empanel payment aggregator service providers for all types of payment collection in various departments,” a statement from the government said.

At present, there are multiple payment gateway solutions which are used in various e-governance applications of government departments. This payment aggregator solution platform facilitates integrated payment mechanism for online payment and collection through aggregation and reconciliation services with various payment channels like all debit/credit cards, UPI payment wallets and net banking.

This will enable TNeGA /government departments to avail plug and play platforms for any payment related needs. Minister for information technology department T Mano Thangaraj was present at the event.

