Vahanas of deity Kallalagar getting readied for procession to Vaigai river

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The four 'vahanams', including the golden horse, that are used for carrying the procession deity of Arulmigu Kallalagar temple during the Chithirai festival procession to Vaigai river and Thenur Mandabam are getting readied by the temple authorities ahead of the festival.



The Kallalagar procession would be hosted as a part of the Chithirai festival, the largest festival celebrated in Madurai during April and May. This year the Kallalagar procession would start on May 3 and would enter into the Vaigai River on May 5. Following the rituals in Thenur Mandapam and Vandiyur temple, the Kallalagar procession would return back to Alagar Hill (temple) on May 10. The week-long procession holds major traditional values in Madurai.



As per the tradition, the deity of Kallalagar would start his journey from the Alagar temple on his golden Palanquin to the Tallakulam Perumal temple, from which the deity will be mounted on the renowned golden horse 'vahanam' before entering the Vaigai river and proceeding to Thenur Mandapam, from where the procession will further move towards the Vandiyur temple in Sesha 'vahanam' and Garuda Vahanam before returning to the temple.



The four 'vahanams' and the 1,000-gold-coin 'saparam' play a major role in the Kallalagar procession. The base assembling works followed by the maintenance works have been completed while the decoration of the head of the Saparam (Thalai alangaram) is set to commence on Thursday. Accordingly, the temple authorities have started the maintenance works of the four golden 'vahanas' of Kallalagar.



Deputy commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar temple Ramasamy said that every year, the four 'vahanas' are polished and maintained to ensure they are in perfect shape ahead of the Chithirai festival. The wooden logs used for carrying the 'vahanas' have also been taken for maintenance works. Following the works on April 30, the other 'vahanas', besides the golden palanquin, will be taken to their respective positions on the procession path.



"The constant shaking from the previous processions loosens some parts of the 'vahana', and exposure to water causes stains. So we check every part of the 'vahana', polish off the stains, and tighten the loose parts. Detailing works would be done while painting the 'vahanas' every year," said one of the workers who is involved in the maintenance works.

MADURAI: The four 'vahanams', including the golden horse, that are used for carrying the procession deity of Arulmigu Kallalagar temple during the Chithirai festival procession to Vaigai river and Thenur Mandabam are getting readied by the temple authorities ahead of the festival. The Kallalagar procession would be hosted as a part of the Chithirai festival, the largest festival celebrated in Madurai during April and May. This year the Kallalagar procession would start on May 3 and would enter into the Vaigai River on May 5. Following the rituals in Thenur Mandapam and Vandiyur temple, the Kallalagar procession would return back to Alagar Hill (temple) on May 10. The week-long procession holds major traditional values in Madurai. As per the tradition, the deity of Kallalagar would start his journey from the Alagar temple on his golden Palanquin to the Tallakulam Perumal temple, from which the deity will be mounted on the renowned golden horse 'vahanam' before entering the Vaigai river and proceeding to Thenur Mandapam, from where the procession will further move towards the Vandiyur temple in Sesha 'vahanam' and Garuda Vahanam before returning to the temple. The four 'vahanams' and the 1,000-gold-coin 'saparam' play a major role in the Kallalagar procession. The base assembling works followed by the maintenance works have been completed while the decoration of the head of the Saparam (Thalai alangaram) is set to commence on Thursday. Accordingly, the temple authorities have started the maintenance works of the four golden 'vahanas' of Kallalagar. Deputy commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar temple Ramasamy said that every year, the four 'vahanas' are polished and maintained to ensure they are in perfect shape ahead of the Chithirai festival. The wooden logs used for carrying the 'vahanas' have also been taken for maintenance works. Following the works on April 30, the other 'vahanas', besides the golden palanquin, will be taken to their respective positions on the procession path. "The constant shaking from the previous processions loosens some parts of the 'vahana', and exposure to water causes stains. So we check every part of the 'vahana', polish off the stains, and tighten the loose parts. Detailing works would be done while painting the 'vahanas' every year," said one of the workers who is involved in the maintenance works.