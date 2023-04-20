14 overloaded mineral trucks seized in Nellai

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: As many as 14 overloaded mineral-laden trucks were seized by Panagudi and Pazhavoor police personnel led by R Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor division, on Wednesday. "During a vehicle checkup, the police found the trucks were flouting the permitted amount of crushed stones. The trucks were seized and taken to Panagudi police station and an inquiry was initiated with the truck drivers," said sources.



Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said the police have registered a case against these overloaded trucks. "Each of the trucks will have to pay a basic fine of Rs 20,000. For each unit of overloaded mineral, they need to pay Rs 2,000 additionally. The penalty should be paid at the court," he added.



Meanwhile, a truck heading towards Kerala damaged a drinking water pipeline in Tenkasi. Activists demanded Tenkasi police to take action against the overloaded trucks similar to that of the police in Tirunelveli.

