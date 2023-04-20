Home States Tamil Nadu

14 overloaded mineral trucks seized in Nellai

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said the police have registered a case against these overloaded trucks. "Each of the trucks will have to pay a basic fine of Rs 20,000.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: As many as 14 overloaded mineral-laden trucks were seized by Panagudi and Pazhavoor police personnel led by R Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor division, on Wednesday. "During a vehicle checkup, the police found the trucks were flouting the permitted amount of crushed stones. The trucks were seized and taken to Panagudi police station and an inquiry was initiated with the truck drivers," said sources.
 
Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said the police have registered a case against these overloaded trucks. "Each of the trucks will have to pay a basic fine of Rs 20,000. For each unit of overloaded mineral, they need to pay Rs 2,000 additionally. The penalty should be paid at the court," he added.

Meanwhile, a truck heading towards Kerala damaged a drinking water pipeline in Tenkasi. Activists demanded Tenkasi police to take action against the overloaded trucks similar to that of the police in Tirunelveli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overloaded mineral-laden trucks
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp