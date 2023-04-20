Home States Tamil Nadu

407 tonnes of copra procured in 15 days in Thanjavur district

Procurement at the regulated markets in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam is likely to commence shortly, officials said.

Published: 20th April 2023

A revised minimum support price (MSP) of `108.60 per kg has been set for the copra to be procured | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Copra procurement has gathered momentum at the regulated markets in Pattukkottai and Orathanadu in Thanjavur district as a total of 407 tonnes of copra was procured in the first 15 days of the procurement season. A revised minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 108.60 per kg has been set for the copra to be procured.

Procurement at the regulated markets in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam is likely to commence shortly, officials said. It was announced that copra could be procured under the price support scheme (PSS) through the regulated markets in Pattukkottai, Orathanadu, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) is procuring copra through the regulated markets run by the marketing committee of the agriculture department. A growing interest to sell copra through regulated markets has been observed among coconut farmers as private traders offer only around Rs 80 per kg, while regulated markets give Rs 108.60.

Procurement at the Pattukkottai regulated market commenced on April 3. "The fair price offered by government agencies have been beneficial for the farmers, says K A Koothalingam of Pallathur. The procurement is expected to continue till September.

According to officials of the marketing committee in Pattukkottai, as many as 193 tonnes of copra was procured from 170 farmers in Pattukkottai alone. Similarly, a total of 214 tonnes of copra was procured from 212 farmers in Orathanadu. Payment to the farmers are directly credited to their accounts by the NAFED, and the procured copra are being deposited at warehouses.

"The agriculture marketing department is taking care of all the other aspects of procurement, including measuring moisture content, and the weighing and depositing of copra," officials said. Meanwhile, officials has set the overall procurement from the four regulated markets to an ambitious figure of 6,200 tonnes for the year.

