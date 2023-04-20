Home States Tamil Nadu

Boat rides in Valankulam extended till 10 pm, Coimbatore fisherfolk voice concern

Fishermen in Coimbatore City have voiced concerns over the use of diesel powered boats in Periyakulam and Valankulam till 10 pm.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Fishermen in Coimbatore City have voiced concerns over the use of diesel powered boats in Periyakulam and Valankulam till 10 pm.

Around 700 fishermen were given permission to fish in eleven water bodies in Coimbatore by the district administration. Of these, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out several beautification in nine water bodies, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Kurichi Kulam, Muthannankulam and the Krishnampathy Lake under the smart city project. The Smart City Project Limited officials issued an order on March 31, allowing the boat operators to extend the timings of service from 6 pm to 10 pm.

M Balamurugan, president of Coimbatore circle fishermen cooperative society told TNIE, "We have already filed numerous petitions and complaints about the diesel boats being operated in the water bodies to both the collector as well as the corporation commissioner. But no action has been taken in regard to our complaint so far. Despite our concerns, the civic body continued to operate diesel boats in the water bodies which has been affecting our trade. And now they have extended timings to 10 PM. The officials must consider our livelihood and revoke the order immediately."

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, "There is no scientific evidence that operating diesel boats kill fish.  However, we shall consider the fishermen's demand of stopping the boating service after 6 PM and revoke the new order, considering their livelihood. The final call will be taken soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Valankulam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp