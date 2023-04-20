Boat rides in Valankulam extended till 10 pm, Coimbatore fisherfolk voice concern

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fishermen in Coimbatore City have voiced concerns over the use of diesel powered boats in Periyakulam and Valankulam till 10 pm.

Around 700 fishermen were given permission to fish in eleven water bodies in Coimbatore by the district administration. Of these, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out several beautification in nine water bodies, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Kurichi Kulam, Muthannankulam and the Krishnampathy Lake under the smart city project. The Smart City Project Limited officials issued an order on March 31, allowing the boat operators to extend the timings of service from 6 pm to 10 pm.

M Balamurugan, president of Coimbatore circle fishermen cooperative society told TNIE, "We have already filed numerous petitions and complaints about the diesel boats being operated in the water bodies to both the collector as well as the corporation commissioner. But no action has been taken in regard to our complaint so far. Despite our concerns, the civic body continued to operate diesel boats in the water bodies which has been affecting our trade. And now they have extended timings to 10 PM. The officials must consider our livelihood and revoke the order immediately."

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, "There is no scientific evidence that operating diesel boats kill fish. However, we shall consider the fishermen's demand of stopping the boating service after 6 PM and revoke the new order, considering their livelihood. The final call will be taken soon."

COIMBATORE: Fishermen in Coimbatore City have voiced concerns over the use of diesel powered boats in Periyakulam and Valankulam till 10 pm. Around 700 fishermen were given permission to fish in eleven water bodies in Coimbatore by the district administration. Of these, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out several beautification in nine water bodies, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Kurichi Kulam, Muthannankulam and the Krishnampathy Lake under the smart city project. The Smart City Project Limited officials issued an order on March 31, allowing the boat operators to extend the timings of service from 6 pm to 10 pm. M Balamurugan, president of Coimbatore circle fishermen cooperative society told TNIE, "We have already filed numerous petitions and complaints about the diesel boats being operated in the water bodies to both the collector as well as the corporation commissioner. But no action has been taken in regard to our complaint so far. Despite our concerns, the civic body continued to operate diesel boats in the water bodies which has been affecting our trade. And now they have extended timings to 10 PM. The officials must consider our livelihood and revoke the order immediately."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, "There is no scientific evidence that operating diesel boats kill fish. However, we shall consider the fishermen's demand of stopping the boating service after 6 PM and revoke the new order, considering their livelihood. The final call will be taken soon."