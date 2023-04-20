Fishermen withdraw protest, traffic resumes on stretch in Chennai's Loop road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Wednesday asked fish vendors on both sides of the Loop road to do business without obstructing traffic. Traffic has now resumed on the stretch as fisherfolk in the area agreed to the interim arrangement and withdrew their protest.

Corporation officials had initially asked vendors to vacate from the western side based on court orders, leading to the fisherfolk blocking the road with their boats in protest since Monday and preventing traffic movement.

“Now, we have been told that we may carry on with business as usual on both sides of the road as long as there is no hinderance to traffic. While this is a relief, we will be taking the legal route to ensure that vendors on Loop road and their livelihoods are protected permanently,” said K Bharathi, president of South India Fishermen Welfare Association.

On Tuesday evening, senior officials from the city corporation and police along with political representatives, held a meeting with a group from the fishing community where their demands were discussed.

A release from the city corporation stated that arrangements were being made with the city police to ensure that traffic flows smoothly on the stretch. The release also reiterated that a modern fish market complex is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

However, fisherfolk said they were still against occupying the complex, when it is complete.

“We don’t intend to use the complex because it is not in line with our needs. We will go to court against it, if it comes to it,” said S Ethiraj, a fisherman.

