Government introduces bill to amend TN Shops and Establishments Act 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government introduced a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (amendment) Act, 2018 by allowing the employers, employing 10 or more workers to furnish details of the establishment along with a self declaration, following which a registration certificate will be issued by paying the prescribed fee.

The Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 regulates the conditions of work such as working hours, weekly rest, holidays, health and safety of the persons employed in shops and establishments. The Act was amended through Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (amendment) Act, 2018 so as to provide registration of shops and establishments for renewal of registration and for prohibition of discrimination against women employees.

However, the changes were further amended to dispense with the provision for renewal of registration and also to ensure that registration certificate is issued within a day from the date of application under Tamil Nadu Act 26 of 2021. As a result the Act has not been brought into force.

The amendment in 2018 does not provide for prescribing fee for issue of registration certificate or amendment of registration certificate and for issue for duplicate registration certificate. This has been brought under the new amendment.

CHENNAI: The state government introduced a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (amendment) Act, 2018 by allowing the employers, employing 10 or more workers to furnish details of the establishment along with a self declaration, following which a registration certificate will be issued by paying the prescribed fee. The Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 regulates the conditions of work such as working hours, weekly rest, holidays, health and safety of the persons employed in shops and establishments. The Act was amended through Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (amendment) Act, 2018 so as to provide registration of shops and establishments for renewal of registration and for prohibition of discrimination against women employees. However, the changes were further amended to dispense with the provision for renewal of registration and also to ensure that registration certificate is issued within a day from the date of application under Tamil Nadu Act 26 of 2021. As a result the Act has not been brought into force. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The amendment in 2018 does not provide for prescribing fee for issue of registration certificate or amendment of registration certificate and for issue for duplicate registration certificate. This has been brought under the new amendment.