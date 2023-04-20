Island in Muttukadu to be made into coastal tourism destination in TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

The tourism department is set to develop 30-acre island area located at Muttukadu as a coastal tourism destination by introducing various entertainment activities like adventure sports,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The tourism department is set to develop 30-acre island area located at Muttukadu as a coastal tourism destination by introducing various entertainment activities like adventure sports, boardwalks, bird-watching decks and other amenities at a cost of Rs 5 crore, said Tourism Minister K Ramachandran while making 22 announcements at the Assembly during the discussion on demand for grants to the department on Wednesday.

Tourism plans

Tourism survey across state in accordance with the norms prescribed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. The survey will be conducted in two phases over a duration of 13 months

The provisional statistics for 2022 showed domestic tourism in TN has recovered to approximately 45% of its pre-pandemic levels 

Yercaud will be developed with aesthetic landscaping, view points, lakefront, street scaping and tourist amenities at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district will be developed as a heritage town at a cost of Rs 3 crore

New viewpoints will be established, and existing viewpoints will be upgraded across important destinations at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Sittanavasal, one of the important ancient Jain centres in TN will be developed as a tourist spot at a cost of Rs 4 crore

Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district will be developed with tourist amenities like entry plaza, parking, signages, E-vehicles and other facilities at a cost of Rs 5 crore

Haridhranadhi Temple tank in Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district will be developed as a tourist destination with attractions like boating and other amenities at a cost of Rs 50 lakh

To promote ECR as a hub of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, a state-of-the-art convention centre will be constructed at TTDC beach resort complex, Mamallapuram at a cost of
Rs 20 crore

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will purchase two 43-seater Volvo AC buses at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore to cater to the additional demand generated through Tirupati tours

A feasibility study will also be conducted to establish floating restaurants on lakes in Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Ooty and Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 15 lakh

