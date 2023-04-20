Kamaraj college student in Thoothukudi alleges being attacked by professors

THOOTHUKUDI: A first-year visual communication student was allegedly attacked by two professors at Kamaraj college on Wednesday. The victim Nesamani (22) was admitted to Thoothukudi medical College hospital. Condemning the incident, cadres attached to SFI and DYFI, headed by the respective district secretaries Karthik and Suresh, staged a demonstration at the Chidambara Nagar bus stop, demanding action against the professors.
According to sources, Nesamani of Rajiv Nagar near Mullakadu, who has been pursuing a degree in visual communications, is also the head of the SFI- Kamaraj College union. In a complaint to the Thoothukudi South police, Nesamani claimed that the professors, during an internal examination, found answers on the blackboards, which were written a week ago. The invigilator sent out three students for copying it without intimating it to the teachers concerned and threatened to suspend them. The professor then picked Sam among the three, and assaulted him, he alleged.
"When I tried to stop the professors from attacking Sam, the duo pulled me inside the classroom and punched me in my chest," Nesamani told TNIE after being admitted to the emergency ward of Thoothukudi medical hospital.
When contacted, both the professors refuted the allegations and said that the issue is being exaggerated after the students were rebuked for copying in the exam hall. "We have given an explanation about the incident to the college principal," they said.
After analysing the CCTV footage, the college authorities found that the complainant Nesamani walking normally towards the exit of the campus in three video footage, which raises suspicions about the student's allegations of being roughed up by the professors.
