Kidnapped two-year-old boy rescued in five hours in Salem

SALEM: A two-year-old boy who allegedly was kidnapped for sale in Salem on Wednesday was rescued by police and handed over to his parents within 5 hours. Police arrested P Palaniammal (32) of Seshanchavadi in connection with the incident.

According to police, Kavin (2), the son of Senthilkumar, was playing in front of his house on Wednesday morning, After a while, his parents looked for him but could not find him. The panicked parents searched for the boy in a few places but Kavin was not found. Following this, they lodged a complaint at Vazhapadi police station.

A special team led by Inspector Umasankar held inquiries and found out that Palaniammal, who was living alone in the area, was also missing. Police traced Palaniammal within hours using cell phone signals and found her hiding in a house with Kavin near five road junction. Police rescued the boy from her and arrested her.

"Palaniammal kidnapped the boy to sell him. She was separated from her husband and lived alone. She kidnapped the child because she needed money for a second marriage. The boy has been safely handed over to his parents. We are investigating if anyone else is involved. We police rescued the boy within 5 hours of the abduction." a police officer said. Superintendent of Police R Sivakumar and Vazhappadi DSP P Harishankari praised the police for the swift action.

