Madras HC seeks reply on plea challenging location chosen for Karur new bus stand

The litigant, C Saravanan, submitted that the government was proposing to construct a new bus stand for Karur residents at Thoranakkalpatti village.

Published: 20th April 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought response from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against construction of a new bus stand in Thirumanilaiyur village in Karur.

The litigant, C Saravanan, submitted that the government was proposing to construct a new bus stand for Karur residents at Thoranakkalpatti village. However, it changed the location to another land in Thirumanilaiyur. The new location is a low lying area prone to flooding and is situated within 450 metres from Amaravathyi river and encompasses five field bothies (field bothies are small channels which run from outlets in the government channels and convey and distribute water to individual fields), he added.
 
The agriculturalists of Thirumanilayur village, who would be affected by the destruction of the field bothies, approached the HC and the National Green Tribunal and the latter had ordered the authorities to suspend the work immediately, Saravanan claimed. Despite this, the authorities are proceeding with the construction, he alleged and requested the court to direct the authorities to remove the construction and take steps to restore the field bothies.

A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri directed the government to file a response and adjourned the case to April 25.

