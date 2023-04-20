Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU clarified doubts about Naan Mudhalvan Scheme through many meetings: VC

The registrar sent a letter to all the principals of all non-autonomous affiliated colleges on March 15, regarding the courses offered under the NMS," he said.

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J Kumar, in a statement to the press, said that the varsity has given a clear vision and clarified the doubts of affiliated colleges included in the 'Naan Mudhalvan Scheme' (NMS) through many meetings.

In his report, he stated that the Faculty Development programme (Phase - I) for faculties of arts and science colleges was conducted under NMS from January 1 to February 3 this year, in which a total of 333 faculty members from MKU, Alagappa University, and Mother Teresa Women's University attended.

He further stated that, in the second phase of FDP which was conducted between February 6 and February 10, around 277 faculties attended. "On March 24, a board of studies meeting was held for all subjects, following which Naan Mudhalvan courses were incorporated in the syllabi of semesters two, four, and six.

Modified syllabi have been sent to all the principals of non-autonomous affiliated colleges. MKU NMS coordinator assistant professor J Balasubramanian clarified all the doubts of the colleges through a WhatsApp group. The registrar sent a letter to all the principals of all non-autonomous affiliated colleges on March 15, regarding the courses offered under the NMS," he said.

He also stated that he convened a video conference meeting for the principals of all the affiliated colleges and discussed NMS, following which a one-day sensitisation and review meeting was held on March 29 for the principals and SPOCs of all the affiliated colleges. In the meeting, the  VC of MKU, the vice president of NMS, and three programme managers clarified the doubts on NMS courses on the implementation of NMS, he added.

