NIA files chargesheet against six accused in Coimbatore car blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Coimbatore car blast case before a special court in Poonamallee.

A vehicle-borne Improvised Explosives Device (V-IED) allegedly driven by Jamesha Mubeen had exploded in front of the Kottai Sangameshwarar temple in Ukkadam last October. Mubeen was killed in the blast.

According to the chargesheet, NIA investigations revealed that Mubeen was inspired by ISIS ideology to carry out this attack. "While the charges for the offences committed by Mubeen were abated following his death, Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," said the NIA.

A pen drive recovered from Mohammed Asarutheen allegedly contained video recordings of Jamesha Mubeen, in which he had identified himself as a member of Daulat-e-Islamia (or Islamic State). "He had spoken extensively on his intention to commit a suicide terror attack against the 'kafirs' (non-believers) and to become a martyr. Mubeen was inspired by the bayans (sermons) of Zahran Hashim, a radical Islamic cleric of Sri Lanka, who masterminded the Easter serial suicide bomb attacks in 2019 killing around 260 people. Mubeen wanted to orchestrate a similar kind of attack against the 'kafirs' in India," said the NIA.



Handwritten notes were recovered from Mubeen's residence in which criticism of the existing democratic system, which is not in tandem with Islamic laws, had allegedly been mentioned. There was also allegedly a mention of 'targets', including government office buildings, district court, public gathering places like parks, railway station, and a few other local temples in these notes.

Mubeen was allegedly aided and assisted by his associates Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan in arranging logistics. The NIA said that Thalha sourced the Maruti car used in the explosion while Firos, Riyas and Navas loaded the explosives and gas cylinders in the car making it the potent weapon it became. Asarutheen and Afsar, both cousins of Mubeen, allegedly procured, weighed, mixed and packed the chemical constituents used to manufacture the VBIED used in the attack.

