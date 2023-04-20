Home States Tamil Nadu

Protesting students over excess fee collection attacked by cop: AISA 

"The college management cancelled classes for students from the Economics department as they took part in the protest. They were asked to appear for the internal exams only.

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The All India Students Association (AISA) alleged Nagamalai Pudukottai inspector attacked the students who were staging a protest against a government aided college management over excess fee collection on Wednesday. They said the police further threatened students and got a letter from parents to prevent the protest.

"The college management cancelled classes for students from the Economics department as they took part in the protest. They were asked to appear for the internal exams only. Following this, Economics department students assembled in front of the principal's room and sought a response from the college principal M Rajendran, who did not answer any question. The police intervened when the students blocked the road. Three students--Devarajan, Kalaivanan and Nethaji--were picked up by the police and the protest was dispersed," said sources.

AISA State Committee Member K Mangayarkarasi sent a letter to all MLAs of  Madurai district to intervene in the issue and stop government aided colleges from collecting exorbitant fees from the students. In a statement, the member alleged Nagamalai pudukottai inspector attacked student Kalaivanan, who sought the appointment of a special officer for administering the college as per section 14A of the Private Colleges Regulation act 1976.

She urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to intervene in this issue. 

Comments

