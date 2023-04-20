Public Wi-Fi hotspots in Thanjavur draw positive response from residents, tourists

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Despite not publicising its WiFi hotspots on offer, the Thanjavur city corporation's free internet service is being accessed by around 5,000 people every week. The corporation decided to install Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the city as part of its Smart City Mission project to facilitate information access to citizens as well as tourists, a move it believes will strengthen tourism.

"We've already provided Wi-Fi hotspots in three places - the new bus stand, old bus stand and municipal colony area," said S Ramanathan, Thanjavur Mayor. "At present we're providing internet without upper usage limit," said a corporation official managing the network. Smartphone users can see the availability of Wi-Fi of Thanjavur City corporation once they are within the proximity of a Wi-Fi hotspot.

At present there is no need to enter one's phone number to access the Wi-Fi, says the official. "There has been a good response in the new bus stand where long distance buses plying from states like Kerala to pilgrimage spots like Vailainkanni stop over", says the official.

Similarly shop keepers in both the new bus stand and old bus stand area have begun to use the free internet for their billing. "Customers who cannot connect with mobile internet for paying through UPIs also use the free Wi-Fi provided by the corporation", says Prabhu, a shopkeeper in the new bus stand.

"We are waiting for the nod from higher officials to publicise the availability of Wi-Fi hotspots", said the system manager. With initial response being positive, wider publicity and availability of the hotspots would benefit residents and tourists coming to Thanjavur, say officials.

