Home States Tamil Nadu

Public Wi-Fi hotspots in Thanjavur draw positive response from residents, tourists

Despite not publicising its WiFi hotspots on offer, the Thanjavur city corporation's free internet service is being accessed by around 5,000 people every week.

Published: 20th April 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Wi-Fi, WiFi

For representational purposes.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Despite not publicising its WiFi hotspots on offer, the Thanjavur city corporation's free internet service is being accessed by around 5,000 people every week. The corporation decided to install Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the city as part of its Smart City Mission project to facilitate information access to citizens as well as tourists, a move it believes will strengthen tourism.

"We've already provided Wi-Fi hotspots in three places - the new bus stand, old bus stand and municipal colony area," said S Ramanathan, Thanjavur Mayor. "At present we're providing internet without upper usage limit," said a corporation official managing the network. Smartphone users can see the availability of Wi-Fi of Thanjavur City corporation once they are within the proximity of a Wi-Fi hotspot.

At present there is no need to enter one's phone number to access the Wi-Fi, says the official. "There has been a good response in the new bus stand where long distance buses plying from states like Kerala to pilgrimage spots like Vailainkanni stop over", says the official.

Similarly shop keepers in both the new bus stand and old bus stand area have begun to use the free internet for their billing. "Customers who cannot connect with mobile internet for paying through UPIs also use the free Wi-Fi provided by the corporation", says Prabhu, a shopkeeper in the new bus stand.

"We are waiting for the nod from higher officials to publicise the availability of Wi-Fi hotspots", said the system manager. With initial response being positive, wider publicity and availability of the hotspots would benefit residents and tourists coming to Thanjavur, say officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WiFi WiFi hotspots Thanjavur
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp