Relocated makhna trying to come out of forest in TN

Published: 20th April 2023 07:16 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have deployed more than 50 personnel and three kumki elephants to prevent a makhna elephant from coming out of the forest. The animal, which was captured in Perur and released in Koomatti in Ulanthy forest range on February 24, allegedly reached Sethumadai on Tuesday. However, officials denied it.  

On Monday, TNIE carried a report that forest staff are physically tracking the animal after its radio collar failed. On Monday night, the animal went deep inside the forest and could not be monitored.

Five teams and kumkis  Rajavardhan, Uriyan have been stationed in Ulanthy to keep the animal inside the forest. Uriyan is stationed at Sarcarpathy and Rajvardhan is stationed at Saralapathy. Another kumki would be deployed at Sarkarpathy on Wednesday night.

"Currently, the whereabouts of the Makhna is unknown and we are looking for it. We have deployed kumkis at places from where the makhna can possibly come out of the forest," an official said.

