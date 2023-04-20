Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Tamil family of five reach TN shores 

The family is hailing from Vavuniya region in the island nation. Mandabam marine police provided first aid and milk to the children and took them for inquiry.

Published: 20th April 2023 08:25 AM

sri lankan refugees tamil refugees

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  A family of five, consisting of three children hailing from Sri Lanka reached Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi seeking refuge. With this, the total number of Sri Lankan Tamils in the state, since March 2022, rose to 237.

The refugees were identified as Shanthakumar (33), his wife Rupa Leshmi (26) and their three children: Hemsaran (7), Yoshana (4) and Darushan (2). The family is hailing from Vavuniya region in the island nation. Mandabam marine police provided first aid and milk to the children and took them for inquiry.

Shanthakumar said Sri Lanka's economy has not yet stabilised.  "We forgot the taste of milk as a packet of milk powder is very expensive. Instead of suffering in our country, we decided to seek refuge in India after selling our  land and jewellery. We paid over one lakh to get illegally ferried into India," he added.

They were lodged at Mandapam refugee camp along with other Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived earlier.

