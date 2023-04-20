Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu DGP transfers Ambasamudram custodial torture case to CB-CID

The crime branch police had filed a case against Singh and other police personnel on Monday based on Subash’s complaint. 

Published: 20th April 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  DGP C Sylendra Babu on Wednesday transferred the Ambasamudram custodial torture case to the CB-CID from the district crime branch police based on the recommendations of P Amudha, senior IAS officer appointed to conduct a high-level inquiry, in her interim report.

“The case on the allegation that (suspended) Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other police personnel tortured some persons is under the inquiry of DSP of DCB,” a press note from the DGP office said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, crime branch DSP Pon Raghu conducted an inquiry for two hours with E Subash. The crime branch police had filed a case against Singh and other police personnel on Monday based on Subash’s complaint. 

According to a signed copy of the FIR handed over to Subash by DSP Raghu in Tirunelveli in Wednesday, “On March 23, Singh removed my (Subash’s) three teeth and damaged another one which the dentist removed later. Also, he removed three teeth of my friend Venkatesh and one tooth of another friend Lakshmi Sankar in front of me under police custody.

Police personnel Basheer, Isakki, Rajkumar, Sudalai, Vignesh, Sadam and one unknown personnel helped Singh during the torture. Police inspector Rajakumari, who admitted us to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and forcefully discharged us later, prepared fake documents in which we were forced to sign accepting that we lost our teeth in a fall from a vehicle. Rajakumari, sub-inspector Abraham Joseph, and an advocate gave us Rs 30,000 each and video-recorded it. We were also threatened with Goondas Act if we told anyone about the torture.”

Meanwhile, Surya, the first victim to file a complaint against Singh and later turned hostile, said he too was forced by police to say that he lost his teeth in a fall. “In my statement to P Amudha through videoconference on Tuesday night, I clearly explained about the custodial torture I underwent in Kallidaikurichi police station. Earlier, police had told me not to talk against Singh. They threatened to file case against me under SC/ST (PoA) Act,” he told TNIE.

Arun Halder, vice-chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), has scheduled to hear the case of denial of medical records to SC custodial torture victims under the RTI Act by the public information officer, Government Hospital, Ambasamudram on Thursday in Tamil Nadu State Guest House, Chepauk, Chennai. In its notice, the NCSC has directed principal secretary, health and family welfare department and DGP to attend the hearing along with officials. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGP Ambasamudram custodial torture case
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp