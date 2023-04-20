Temple land worth Rs 4k-crore retrieved from encroachers in two years: TN HR&CE minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday informed the Assembly the DMK government, during the past two years, retrieved 4,578 acres of temple land, worth Rs 4,262 crore, from encroachers across the state.

“During the entire 10 years of AIADMK rule, only 3,177 acres of land worth Rs 3,819 crore, could be retrieved from encroachers,” the minister said in his reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department.

Sekarbabu said since May 2021, the DMK government has consecrated 632 temples at a total cost of Rs 128 crore. Of these, eight temples are more than 100 years old and one is 400 years old. He said last year, Rs 100 crore was allocated for renovating 714 temples that are over 1,000 years old. In all, the minister made 249 new announcements for the year 2023-24.

Stating the terracotta sculptures in village temples portray the traditional practices of Tamil civilisation and culture in art forms, the minister said to preserve the traditions, in the first phase, the terracotta sculptures of six temples will be renovated and protected at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Sekarabu said Rs 50 crore will be granted for improving amenities for the devotees at Rameswaram, including the development works at Agni Theertham in the Ramanathaswamy temple. New wooden cars will be made for 19 temples including Arthanareeswarar temple (Thiruchencode), Sathuranga Vallabanatha Swami temple (Poovanur), and Thirumoolanatha Swami temple (Vallanadu), at a total cost of Rs 11.83 crore. Sheds for temple cars will be built in 53 temples at a total cost of Rs 10.25 crore.

The day-long Annadanam scheme will be extended to three more temples - Bhavaniamman temple in Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district, Melmalaiyanur Angala Parameswari temple in Villupuram district, and Masaniamman temple in Coimbatore district. Besides, the Annadanam scheme will be extended to seven more temples.

The minister said in order to produce qualified priests to perform rituals in the temples as per Agama Rules, a priest-training school will be established on behalf of Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Namakkal in Erode district.

Other key announcements

Oru Kala Pooja scheme to be extended to 2,000 more financially weak temples, with a government grant of `30 crore and a common good fund of Rs 10 crore. Archakas working in these temples will be provided with an incentive of Rs 1,000 per month

Rope car facility will be provided between Palani Hill and Idumban Hill. Anuvavi Subramania Swamy temple in Coimbatore, Vedagiriswarar temple in Thirukazhukundram, and Aranganatha Perumal temple in Thiruneermalai will also be provided with the facility

Master plans will be prepared for five temples including Siruvapuri Balasubramanya Swami temple and Melmalayanaur Angala Parameshwari temple at a cost of Rs 200 crore

From this year, the government grant of Rs 40k will be raised to Rs 50k for the devotees taking pilgrimage for the first time to Kailash Mansarovar, and Rs 10k will be raised to Rs 20k for the pilgrims for the first time to Muktinath

A special pathway to facilitate PwDs to reach the sea will be provided at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Tiruchendur at Rs 50 Lakh

To conserve palm-leaf manuscripts of temples and save contents digitally, a research centre will be formed at commissioner office for Rs 5 crore



CHENNAI: HR and CE minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday informed the Assembly the DMK government, during the past two years, retrieved 4,578 acres of temple land, worth Rs 4,262 crore, from encroachers across the state. “During the entire 10 years of AIADMK rule, only 3,177 acres of land worth Rs 3,819 crore, could be retrieved from encroachers,” the minister said in his reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department. Sekarbabu said since May 2021, the DMK government has consecrated 632 temples at a total cost of Rs 128 crore. Of these, eight temples are more than 100 years old and one is 400 years old. He said last year, Rs 100 crore was allocated for renovating 714 temples that are over 1,000 years old. In all, the minister made 249 new announcements for the year 2023-24. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating the terracotta sculptures in village temples portray the traditional practices of Tamil civilisation and culture in art forms, the minister said to preserve the traditions, in the first phase, the terracotta sculptures of six temples will be renovated and protected at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. Sekarabu said Rs 50 crore will be granted for improving amenities for the devotees at Rameswaram, including the development works at Agni Theertham in the Ramanathaswamy temple. New wooden cars will be made for 19 temples including Arthanareeswarar temple (Thiruchencode), Sathuranga Vallabanatha Swami temple (Poovanur), and Thirumoolanatha Swami temple (Vallanadu), at a total cost of Rs 11.83 crore. Sheds for temple cars will be built in 53 temples at a total cost of Rs 10.25 crore. The day-long Annadanam scheme will be extended to three more temples - Bhavaniamman temple in Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district, Melmalaiyanur Angala Parameswari temple in Villupuram district, and Masaniamman temple in Coimbatore district. Besides, the Annadanam scheme will be extended to seven more temples. The minister said in order to produce qualified priests to perform rituals in the temples as per Agama Rules, a priest-training school will be established on behalf of Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Namakkal in Erode district. Other key announcements Oru Kala Pooja scheme to be extended to 2,000 more financially weak temples, with a government grant of `30 crore and a common good fund of Rs 10 crore. Archakas working in these temples will be provided with an incentive of Rs 1,000 per month Rope car facility will be provided between Palani Hill and Idumban Hill. Anuvavi Subramania Swamy temple in Coimbatore, Vedagiriswarar temple in Thirukazhukundram, and Aranganatha Perumal temple in Thiruneermalai will also be provided with the facility Master plans will be prepared for five temples including Siruvapuri Balasubramanya Swami temple and Melmalayanaur Angala Parameshwari temple at a cost of Rs 200 crore From this year, the government grant of Rs 40k will be raised to Rs 50k for the devotees taking pilgrimage for the first time to Kailash Mansarovar, and Rs 10k will be raised to Rs 20k for the pilgrims for the first time to Muktinath A special pathway to facilitate PwDs to reach the sea will be provided at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Tiruchendur at Rs 50 Lakh To conserve palm-leaf manuscripts of temples and save contents digitally, a research centre will be formed at commissioner office for Rs 5 crore